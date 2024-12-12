Ireland to Formally Join Genocide Case against Israel

Dublin, MINA – Ireland will formally join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel after receiving government approval and will ask the Court to “broaden its interpretation” of what constitutes genocide, the country’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ireland will join the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague this month, Micheal Martin said in a statement.

“There has been collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of Israel’s military action in Gaza, resulting in 44,000 deaths and the displacement of millions of civilians,” Martin said after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He stressed that, by intervening legally in the South African case, Dublin would also ask the ICJ to “broaden its interpretation of what constitutes an act of genocide by a State”.

“We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes an act of genocide leads to a culture of impunity where the protection of civilians is minimized,” Martin said.

He went on to say that Ireland’s view of the Convention is broader and prioritises the protection of civilian lives as the government will promote that interpretation in its intervention in the case.

Martin added that the government has also agreed to join Gambia’s case against Myanmar under the same convention. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)