IOF Attacks Palestinian Fishermen in Gaza Waters

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked on Saturday morning Palestinian fishermen and their boats off the northern coast of the besieged Gaza Strip, forcing them to return ashore, Palinfo reported.

According to local sources, Israeli gunboats opened machinegun fire intensively near fishing boats and chased them during their presence within three and four nautical miles off the shores of as-Sudaniya area in northern Gaza.

No one was reportedly hurt in the shooting attack. Israeli naval forces and their gunboats are around Gaza fishermen almost every day, harassing them, shooting at them, damaging their boats, and making arrests.Sometimes fishermen are injured or killed during gunfire attacks.

Under the 1993 Oslo accords, Palestinian fishermen are permitted to fish up to 20 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza, but since then Israel has kept reducing the fishing area gradually to a limit between six to three nautical miles as part of its blockade on Gaza.

Fishermen and human rights groups also say that since the 2008-09 war in Gaza, the Israeli army has been regularly enforcing a limit even closer to the shores.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)