International Federation of Journalists to Submit Abu Akleh’s Case to ICC

Ramallah, MINA – Anthony Bellanger, the secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said Abu Akleh’s killing is a “deliberate systematic targeting of a journalist”.

“Yet again journalists, wearing press vests, clearly identified were targeted by Israeli snipers,” he said in a statement as quoted by Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

“We will seek to add this case to the ICC complaint submitted by the IFJ, detailing such systematic targeting,” he added.

Al-Jazeera senior journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died from a gunshot wound to the head while covering a shootout between Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces in Jenin Province, Palestine on Wednesday.

She was injured in the head wearing a helmet and blue press vest.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that one Palestinian journalist Ali Samudi, who works for the Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot in the back in the incident.

Palestinian health officials confirmed that from the results of examinations by doctors and witnesses in the field, Shireen and Ali were shot by Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesman Ran Kochav said, during the fighting, journalists or civilians at the scene could be hit by gunfire. He said the Israeli military would investigate the deaths of Shireen and Ali who were shot.

Thousands of people have gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to honour Abu Akleh as her body arrived in an ambulance from Nablus.

Friends, colleagues, and family members of Abu Akleh gathered in front of Al Jazeera’s offices upon the arrival of her body. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)