Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian FM Urges UK to Press Israel on Gaza Ceasefire Compliance

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

1 Views ㅤ

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono receives a courtesy visit from the British Ambassador to Indonesia, Dominic Jermey, in Jakarta, Thursday (May 8, 2025). (Photo: Kemenlu RI)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has urged the United Kingdom to leverage its influence to encourage Israel to fully comply with a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The appeal came during a courtesy meeting with British Ambassador to Indonesia, Dominic Jermey, in Jakarta on Thursday.

The two officials discussed strengthening the Indonesia–UK strategic partnerships and enhancing multilateral cooperation across a range of global issues, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Minister Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s firm support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and emphasized the importance of upholding international law, both in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in response to the war in Ukraine.

He also highlighted the outcome of the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to enable humanitarian aid delivery and begin post-war reconstruction. The minister expressed hope that the UK will play a constructive role in fostering the necessary conditions for Israel to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

Also Read: AWG Condemns Israel’s Total Blockade Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis

In addition to foreign policy matters, Minister Sugiono outlined Indonesia’s national plans to modernize its fishing fleet, viewing the initiative as a strategic move enhancing food security and boosting maritime sector growth.

Ambassador Jermey expressed the UK’s commitment to supporting Indonesia to strengthen its maritime industry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jakarta Ulema Council Urges Qunut Nazilah for Muslims in Gaza

