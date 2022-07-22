Indonesian Court Rejects Legalization of Medical Marijuana

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Constitutional Court (MK) has rejected a judicial review of the Narcotics Law regarding the legalization of medical marijuana, Anadolu Agency reported.

Through this decision, marijuana is still prohibited from being used for the benefit of health services, aka medical.

“Reject the petition of the Petitioners in its entirety,” said Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The Constitutional Court considered that the institution was not authorized to adjudicate the material because it was part of the open policy of the DPR and the government to examine whether marijuana could be used for medical purposes or not.

The lawsuit, case number 106/PUU-XVIII/2020, was filed by Dwi Pertiwi, Santi Warastuti, Nafiah Murhayanti et al.

They asked the Constitutional Court to amend Article 6 Paragraph (1) of the Narcotics Law to allow the use of class I narcotics for medical purposes.

They also asked the Constitutional Court to state Article 8 Paragraph (1) which contains a prohibition on the use of class I narcotics for unconstitutional health purposes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)