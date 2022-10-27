Indonesian Ambassador Receives “Star of Friendship” from Palestinian President

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine for the 2017-2020 period Andy Rachmianto received the Star of Friendship from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The award was presented by Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Muhammed Shtayyeh during a visit to Jakarta on Tuesday.

“This award is dedicated to his wife and children and especially to colleagues at the Indonesian Embassy in Amman when he was the Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine for the 2017-2020 period,” Andy said in a press statement in Jakarta.

Andy said the award was an affirmation of the long and friendly relationship between Indonesia and Palestine.

“Star of Friendship” is also a tribute to the efforts to support the Palestinian people and the struggle for freedom and independence.

During his tenure in Amman, Ambassador Andy managed to knock on the doors of donors and philanthropists in the country to provide financial and humanitarian assistance of $7 million in 3 years as a form of implementing humanitarian diplomacy for Palestine.

“Indonesia is a close friend of Palestine. Therefore, the award of “Star of Friendship” is expected to be a symbol to keep reminding that “Indonesia is always with Palestine”, said Andy. (T/RE1)

