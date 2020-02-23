Indonesia to Include Electric Bicycle in the Third Vehicle Type

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Transportation will include electric bicycle in the third vehicle category in the planned revision of Law number 22 of 2009 concerning Road Traffic and Transport.

The Ministry of Transportation Director General of Land Transportation Budi Setiyadi said he would offer this to the House of Representatives Commission V.

“In that regulation, there are only two types of vehicles, motorized and non-motorized vehicles. So, where do these types of vehicles come in? Not a motorized vehicle, but there is electricity, “explained Budi in a discussion in Jakarta on Friday, thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, February 23.

According to Budi, there are four types of electric bicycles including electric scooters, hoverboards, electric autopeds, and unicycle that have not been accommodated in the regulation, but have been further developed and in Indonesia there are already users.

“So, we will cover the users and their manufacturers,” Budi added.

He explained that for the safety aspect of the manufacturer, light reflective stickers could be added later, and there were lights for night use. While the speed limit should not be more than 25 kilometers.

“We do not regulate the sales, only the use and regulation on the road,” said Budi.

Meanwhile, according to Budi, supervision of the use will be carried out by the National Police Traffic Police because there are no rules. (T/RE1)

