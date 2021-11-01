Indonesia Sends 15 Mosque Imams to UAE

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion dispatched 15 mosque imams from Indonesia to serve in mosques in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Departure through Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang City with a regular flight from Ettihad Aircraft number EY 475, on Saturday night.

“This is proof of the seriousness of the Ministry of Religion in carrying out the President’s mandate regarding relations between the two countries. Even though the Covid-19 pandemic was hampered, thank God 15 imams from Indonesia were able to be dispatched,” said Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Kamaruddin Amin.

He revealed that the imam of the mosque from Indonesia was a special request from the Crown Prince of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

“Indonesian Muslims have a moderate character both in understanding and in attitude. This is an attraction in addition to the ability to memorize, good voice, recitation to be precise, and the ability to speak Arabic and English,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Imam’s Departure to the UAE, Udin Saifuddin, said the number of priests departed was the result of an initial selection in 2021.

“This is the result of a selection in March 2021 by the UAE Authority. 28 priests graduated, 1 resigned, 1 person died, 3 people did not pass the medical check-up (MCU),” said Udin.

“Of the remaining 23 priests, only 15 can be dispatched. A total of 8 priests were constrained by administrative problems. The Ministry of Religion’s target of 8 priests will follow in mid-November, God willing,” he continued.

The 15 priests will be picked up by officials from the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and welcomed by a number of Indonesian citizens in the city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)