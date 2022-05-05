Indonesia Records 6.3 Million People “Mudik” By Public Transportation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Transportation recorded that more than 6.3 million people are going back to hometown or “Mudik” by public transportation. The data is based on calculations in various modes of public transportation on D-7 to D+2 Eid 1443 Hijriah or 25 April-3 May 2022.

“A total of 6,397,942 use public transportation,” said Ministry of Transportation spokesman Adita Irawati in a written statement as quoted from Medcom.id on Thursday.

Adita details the passengers on public transportation during this period. The movement of passengers using ferry boats is still the highest at 1,946,774 travelers.

“The data is based on the monitoring of five ferry ports, namely Gilimanuk, Bakauheni, Merak, Ketapang and Kariangau,” said Adita.

Next, air transportation or planes carry 1,627,828 passengers. The data was obtained from departures at the five most populous airports, namely Soekarno Hatta Airport, Sultan Hasanuddin Airport in Makassar, Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan, and Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.

Meanwhile, road or bus transportation used 1,209,227 passengers in the same monitoring period. The number is based on monitoring at Kertonegoro Ngawi Terminal, Purboyo Surabaya Terminal, Ir. Soekarno Klaten, Yogyakarta Giwangan Terminal, and Tirtonadi Terminal, Solo.

Furthermore, rail passengers were recorded at 1,002,852. This number is based on data on movements in five operational areas (Daop), namely Daop I Jakarta, Daop VIII Surabaya, Daop VI Yogyakarta, Daop II Bandung, and Daop IV Semarang.

Meanwhile, sea transportation carried 611,261 passengers. The data is based on monitoring at the departure ports of Gilimanuk, Batam, Tanjung Balai Karimun, Tanjung Pinang, and Balikpapan.

The cumulative data is provisional. That number has the potential to change. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)