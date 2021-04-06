Indonesia Ready to Host ASEAN Summit on Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government said the ASEAN Summit on Myanmar will be held this month in Jakarta.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said the meeting, which is planned to be attended by leaders of ASEAN countries, is still under discussion.

“Hopefully (the meeting) will be in April,” Teuku Faizasyah explained as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Previously, in a joint statement with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin after the meeting, it was stated that the ASEAN Summit related to Myanmar would be held in Jakarta.

However, the joint statement did not say when the ASEAN leaders’ meeting would be held.

The ASEAN Summit is a proposal by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to address the condition of the large number of civilians who have died as a result of violence in Myanmar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)