Indonesia Qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2023 after Beating Chinese Taipei

Bangkok, MINA – The Indonesian Football team certainly qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup after successfully beating Chinese Taipei team’s goal 3-0 in the 2nd leg which was held at Buriram Stadium, Thailand on Monday night.

On the acquisition of these points, Indonesia won a landslide victory over the Chinese Taipei national team.

The first goal was scored by Egy Maulana Vikri number 10 in the 26th minute.

While the second goal was scored by Ricky Kambuaya with back number 15 through a cross from Evan Dimas in the 55th minute.

Then, Indonesia managed to get points from the goal scored by Witan Sulaeman with the back number 21 in the last minute.

The match was dramatic because it was colored by riots. This was because it was triggered by one of the Indonesian national team players being poked by one of the Taipei players who was not judged as a violation by the referee.

The match heated up because other Indonesian national team players experienced violence from Taipei players because they were stepped on.

Even so, the Indonesian national team managed to advance to the next round.

Previously, in the 1st leg match, Indonesia also won over China Taipei with a score of 2-1 which was held at Buriram Stadium, Thailand, last Thursday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)