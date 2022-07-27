Indonesia-Qatar Business Council Holds Export Training

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia-Qatar Business Council (Indonesia Qatar Business Councils/IQBC) in collaboration with exportkita.id held export training for members of the IQBC community.

IQBC Secretary General Anne Kania Dewi explained that the hybrid training was aimed at creating new exporters to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make a real contribution to Indonesia’s exports.

The IQBC export training was held offline at the Permanent Trade Exhibition showroom, the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, Jakarta, and online through the Zoom Meeting application on Monday.

“We hope that the training participants will understand various things from the process of export activities, export and import policies, transportation, financing, to technical matters in export-import activities,” said Anne to MINA in Jakarta.

The training participants are business actors who are members of IQBC from various regions in Indonesia.

Pahala Simamora as a speaker from exportkita.id said that through this training, it is hoped that it can improve the ability of participants as exporters, to be able to understand the stages/flows of exports, to export shipping documents, and payment systems.

“Indonesia can be the host in its own country as an exporter of course. Through this training, participants can socialize e-commerce on exportkita.com,” he said.

Pahala also said that in the future it is necessary to make planned and systematic efforts to create new exporters.

“Actually, the facilities for traders (exporters) are already there, they just need to be optimized. The government is also trying to complete the function of the facility, to make it more accurate and make Indonesia an exporter country,” he concluded.

IQBC was founded in 2017 at the initiation of the Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, Deddy Syaiful Hadi and Basri Sidehabi, who later became the Board of Trustees of IQBC.

The establishment of IQBC is also supported by KADIN and the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.

Led by Hendra Hartono Truman as President and Secretary General Anne Kania Dewi, IQBC has Committee Chairs representing various industries, trade, investment, SMEs, sports, education, tourism, health, employment, publications, and news.

IQBC already has a counterpart organization in Qatar under the name Qatar Indonesia Business Council (QIBC) based in Doha, Qatar.

The IQBC activities include a B2B business visit to Qatar, the implementation of the Indonesia Expo in Qatar, Trade Expo Indonesia, Business Matching, business dialogue, Indonesia Corner, product display at the Indonesian Embassy booth in Qatar, business promotion, to export-oriented SME coaching/training. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)