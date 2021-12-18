Indonesia Postpone Departure of Umrah Pilgrims Until 2022

Jakarta, MINA – Director General of Hajj and Umrah Organization (PHU) of the Ministry of Religion Hilman Latief said Indonesian government have postponed the departure of Indonesian Umrah pilgrims until 2022.

Hilman explained that the decision was taken after an appeal from the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the direction of the Minister of Religion so that people did not travel abroad, and after his party held a meeting with the Association for Umrah Travel Organizers (PPIU).

“We certainly prioritize the aspect of protecting pilgrims in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially after the new variant of Omicron has been introduced. For this reason, the departure of Umrah pilgrims has been postponed again until early 2022.We hope that conditions will improve soon,” said Hilman in Jakarta on Saturday.

According to him, in general the PPIU association supports the government’s call to postpone departures abroad. There is disappointment and sadness because plans for Umrah are long overdue. However, all parties understand that the pandemic is not over yet, and even new variants have emerged.

“There is hope that there will still be departures, even though the number is reduced. But in general the PPIU association understands and obeys the appeal not to go abroad,” explained Hilman.

“Another hope is that this appeal is applied to all flight plans abroad, not just Umrah,” he continued.

As a regulator and supervisor of the implementation of the Umrah pilgrimage, Hilman continued, the Ministry of Religion continues to coordinate with all relevant parties to continue to strive for the implementation of a healthy and safe Umrah. Hilman said that the implementation of Umrah during the pandemic was also a barometer of the implementation of the Hajj pilgrimage in 1443 H/2022 AD.

“This postponement is certainly a bitter decision but this is done for the common good. We hope that all can understand and hopefully there will be lessons from this decision,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)