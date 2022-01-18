Indonesia Passes Bill to Move State Capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian House of Representative on Tuesday approved a draft law to move the nation’s capital city from Jakarta to Kalimantan.

In the plenary session of the House, the majority of the factions and the Regional Representative Board supported the plan to move State Capital, Anadolu Agency reported.

Only the Prosperous Justice Party stated that it did not agree with the Bill of State Capital.

“The new capital city has a central function and is a symbol of national identity, as well as a new economic center,” Bappenas Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the bill was passed.

The new capital city will be named “Nusantara”, which is the Javanese name for the Indonesian archipelago chosen by the president,” Monoarfa said.

It is known that the Bill of State Capital has been discussed since last year.

The discussion of the Bill of State Capital was discussed after the Houses of Representative received a presidential letter regarding the Bill on the move of the State Capital from the government.

The President of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, received the presidential letter directly. (T/RE1)

