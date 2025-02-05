SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia, Kenya Strengthen Cooperation in Countering Violent Extremism

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

5 Views ㅤ

Nairobi, MINA— The Embassy of Indonesia (KBRI) in Nairobi hosted a bilateral dialogue titled “The Whole of Government and The Whole Society Approach: The Significant Role of Civil Society in PCVE Efforts in Indonesia and Kenya” on Monday (February 3). 

During the dialogue, Indonesia and Kenya reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE), including encouraging the involvement of civil society in both countries.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, opened the dialogue. In his remarks, he emphasized that extremism and terrorism are strategic issues critical to national and global security.

Therefore, international cooperation is essential, both between governments and through grassroots collaboration. He also highlighted the importance of knowledge transfer in implementing PCVE, hoping Indonesia and Kenya could synergize more closely to address these challenges.

Also Read: Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

The dialogue featured the Deputy for International Cooperation of Indonesia’s National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Andhika Chrisnayudhanto, and the Director of Kenya’s National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Kibiego Kiken, as key speakers.

Both speakers presented updates on their respective National Action Plans (NAP) for PCVE, the challenges faced, and the importance of involving non-governmental actors, such as civil society organizations (CSOs), in localizing these strategies.

This bilateral dialogue was the highlight of a cross-country conference themed “Enhancing Cooperation: A Cross-Country Peer-to-Peer Learning and Exchange Program on Localizing Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Strategies in Kenya,” held from January 26 to February 3, 2025. The event was organized by the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action (JISRA) in collaboration with BNPT, NCTC Kenya, and Mensen met een Missie (MM).

Participants included representatives from governments and civil society organizations from Indonesia, Kenya, and Nigeria. The Indonesian government was represented by BNPT’s Directorate of Regional and Multilateral Cooperation, while civil society organizations included Imparsial, AMAN Indonesia, Peace Generation, and Fatayat NU.

Also Read: Trump Repeats His Provocative Idea of Relocating Gazans to other Countries

The cross-country conference aimed to exchange best practices between Indonesia and Kenya in localizing NAPs for PCVE, identify challenges and solutions, and highlight the strategic role of civil society in these efforts.

The event took place in Nairobi and Mombasa, with field visits to Kilifi County and Kwale County. Earlier, hybrid meetings were held in October and November 2024.

At the end of the conference, participants issued follow-up recommendations for JISRA, BNPT, NCTC Kenya, and MM. These included research on rehabilitation and reintegration, JISRA’s support for localizing Indonesia’s NAP for PCVE, and continuing peer-to-peer learning programs between Indonesia and Kenya in the future. []

Mi’raj Islamic News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

TagCountering Violent Extremism Indonesia-Kenya Cooperation Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE)

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Indonesia, Kenya Strengthen Cooperation in Countering Violent Extremism

  • 55 minutes ago
Load More
The Indonesian Hospital in Bayt Lahiya, the largest hospital in northern Gaza, is handling dozens of casualties from Israeli attacks. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Indonesian Hospital’s 24-Hour Emergency Services in Gaza Reopened

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 08:05 WIB
International

Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrike (photo: Anadolu)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 10:14 WIB
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 13:52 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 11:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us