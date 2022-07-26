Indonesia Holds International Conference on Religious Moderation

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religion is ready to hold a discussion on religious moderation at the 2022 International Conference on Religious Moderation (ICROM) themed Religious Moderation in Jakarta on Tuesday to Thursday, 26-28 July 2022.

The Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia is optimistic that ICROM 2022 will become the largest religious moderation discussion forum and contribute to answering the challenges of religious life in Indonesia.

The Director of Islamic Religious Affairs and Sharia Guidance at the Directorate General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Adib said, “We have prepared this thoroughly. Starting from socialization, selecting incoming papers, to all the accommodations needed so that ICROM 2022 can be carried out optimally.”

“With all this, we are optimistic that ICROM 2022 will become a broad discussion space and be able to give birth to fresh ideas about religious moderation as an answer to religious problems in recent years,” he said.

He further said that the papers that successfully passed to be presented at ICROM 2022 will also contribute as a contribution to the government’s thinking in strengthening the actualization of religious moderation in the future.

“Looking at the list of papers that will be presented at ICROM 2022, we are very happy. There are many things that can be followed up by the government, especially the Ministry of Religion, in developing religious moderation. We hope that this will not only stop as a contribution of academic thought, but we can also use it as input and correction in order to advance religious moderation as an answer to the problems of religious people today and in the future, “he added.

The Head of the Sub-Directorate for Islamic Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Akmal Salim Ruhana, added that approximately two hundred papers have been included in the implementation of the 2022 ICROM.

The reviewer team has selected 72 papers to be presented.

“We see that the papers that pass are representative enough to represent the topic of religious moderation in the digital space, as is the theme of ICROM 2022,” said Akmal.

Akmal continued, the writers will be divided into several sessions.

“72 speakers will be divided into 12 sessions. Later each session will be accompanied by a discussion guide and a moderator. With this distribution, it is hoped that the presenters will be able to freely convey the results of their research. Furthermore, the public can also follow each panel online,” he added.

ICROM 2022 will be opened by the Minister of Religion, as well as a keynote speaker. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)