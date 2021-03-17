Indonesia Has Great Potential in BEV Industry

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati emphasized that Indonesia has great potential as a major player in the world in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) industry.

Currently, Indonesia has the largest reserves of nickel resources in the world as raw material for the battery industry and the development of electric cars.

“Indonesia is considered the center (nickel). Even in some international articles, this illustrates a side of increasing dependence on nickel. Indonesia as a country that produces nickel with the largest reserves and production is clearly a country that is now the center of attention for the development of battery electric vehicles, ”said the Minister, quoted from the Ministry of Finance’s website on Wednesday.p

For this reason, the Government of Indonesia is committed to taking advantage of this technology trend which is predicted to increase in the future.

“Nowadays, with the increasing awareness of the environment, it is starting to talk about the trend of motor vehicles undergoing a very fast transformation, especially changing from fossil fuels to renewable fuels or what is known as a battery electric vehicle which is expected to dominate all motorized vehicles in Indonesia. all over the world, “he said.

The Indonesian government is also committed globally to climate change by reducing the amount of greenhouse gas or CO2 emissions.

For this reason, the Government seeks to reduce emissions from the transportation sector by encouraging the development of the electric-based motorized vehicle industry sector.

“We will reduce 29 percent of our CO2 emissions by ourselves or we will reduce CO2 by 41 percent by 2030 if there is international support and collaboration. We will build and continue to improve the competitiveness of the battery-based automotive industry, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)