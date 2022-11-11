Indonesia Disappointed There is no Progress in Myanmar

President Jokowi accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi gave a press statement to the media crew on the sidelines of the Cambodia ASEAN Summit, Friday (11/11). (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Phnom Penh, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo expressed his disappointment over the lack of significant progress in the implementation of the 5-point consensus (5PC) by the Myanmar military junta.

“We do not see any commitment from the military junta to implement it,” said President Jokowi in his statement to the media crew on the sidelines of the ASEAN Cambodia Summit, Friday (11/11).

According to him, the situation in Myanmar should not interfere with ASEAN’s journey and cooperation.

“Indonesia reaffirms its position not to allow non-political representation at the ASEAN Summit and foreign ministerial level meetings. Indonesia also proposes that the same thing be implemented outside the foreign ministerial level meeting,” Jokowi said.

According to President Jokowi, Indonesia remains committed to continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar. Indonesia also encourages ASEAN to immediately engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar and conduct dialogue.

“Indonesia also calls for an immediate end to all acts of violence in Myanmar,” said the President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)