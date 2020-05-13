Indonesia Confirms 1,007 Died of COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia through the Task Force for Acceleration of Handling COVID-19 recorded the number of additional cases of recovered COVID-19 per Tuesday to 3,063 with additional 182 people.

“The number of cases recovered increased 182 people to 3,063 people,” said Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto in an official statement at the Media Center for the Task Force for the Handling of COVID-19, Graha BNPB, Jakarta on Tuesday, May 12.

On the other hand, the number of positive confirmed cases became 14,749 after an increase of 484 people. While the number of cases of death caused by COVID-19 increased to 1,007 with additional 16 people.

In this case, there are comorbidities or comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease, which worsens the patient’s condition until death.

Furthermore, the Task Force detailed COVID-19 positive data in Indonesia, namely in the Province of Aceh 17 cases, Bali 328 cases, Banten 559 cases, Bangka Belitung 29 cases, Bengkulu 40 cases, Yogyakarta 169 cases, DKI Jakarta 5,375 cases.

Furthermore, in Jambi 65 cases, West Java 1,545 cases, Central Java 989 cases, East Java 1,669 cases, West Kalimantan 123 cases, East Kalimantan 228 cases, Central Kalimantan 204 cases, South Kalimantan 277 cases, and North Kalimantan 132 cases.

Then, in Riau Islands 106 cases, West Nusa Tenggara 339 cases, South Sumatra 279 cases, West Sumatra 319 cases, North Sulawesi 74 cases, North Sumatra 198 cases, and Southeast Sulawesi 76 cases.

Whereas, in South Sulawesi 747 cases, Central Sulawesi 95 cases, Lampung 66 cases, Riau 81 cases, North Maluku 54 cases, Maluku 50 cases, West Papua 70 cases, Papua 322 cases, West Sulawesi 68 cases, NTT 16 cases, Gorontalo 19 cases, and in the field verification process 21 cases.

The data accumulation was taken from 165,128 specimen test results conducted using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method in 57 laboratories and Melokuler Rapid Test (TCM) in 3 Wisma Atlet laboratories.

A total of 119,728 cases of examined specimens obtained 14,749 positive data and 104,979 negative.

Then for the number of people under monitoring (ODP) to 251,861 people and patients under surveillance (PDP) to 32,147 people. The data was taken from 34 provinces and 376 districts/cities in the country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)