Indian Court Bans Hijab in Schools and Colleges

New Delhi, MINA – The High Court in the Indian state of Karnataka has ruled against the hijab ban in schools and colleges.

The court said the hijab was not an important religious practice in Islam. Hurriyet Daily News reported on Tuesday.

The high court ruled after considering a petition filed by a Muslim female student against the government’s ban on headscarves.

The dispute began in January when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred students from wearing headscarves from entering classrooms.

The ban sparked protests among Muslims, both in India and abroad.

More schools in the state followed suit with similar bans and barred students from wearing headscarves until a verdict was handed down.

In India, where Muslims make up 14% of the country’s 1.4 billion population, the hijab has historically not been banned or restricted in public spaces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)