Imam Yakhsyallah: Palestine is the World Issue, Colonialism Must Be Abolished

Jakarta, MINA – The supervisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur said Palestine is not only a problem for Muslims, but the problem of the world and colonialism must be abolished.

“In accordance with the 1945 Constitution, it has been written clearly and this guides every step you take to teach the defense of Palestine and the Aqsa Mosque, hopefully it will be independent soon,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah in a press conference on Wednesday ahead of International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine which Will be held on Thursday in Central Jakarta.

The conference took the theme “Moving Together to Defend Palestinian Women and Children”. As a form of support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and Muslims in liberating Al-Aqsa and its independence.

He explained in the 1945 Constitution it is clearly stated that independence is the right of all nations, therefore colonialism in the world must be abolished because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice.

“Moreover, it is clear that Islam is rahmatal lil Alamin, “We sent you Muhammad except as a mercy to the worlds,” he said.

The Prophet emphasized that the best of humans are those who are most beneficial to humans. He does not look at the aspects or elements of religion, but sees the human element, the best human being is the one who is most beneficial to other humans,” said Imam Yakhsyallah.

“Hopefully the fellow journalists who are present in this place will be the best human beings because they provide benefits to other humans,” he hoped.

Imam Yakhsyallah explained that this was the first time that this event focused on the Palestinian issue which we saw from the perspective of women and children.

“It is for this reason that we take the angel about women and children because these are the ones who suffer the most in the Zionist Jewish occupation. We avoid the sentence of Israel because of the name of the Prophet Yakub Alaihissalam who has colonized Palestine for almost 70 years or has been 70 years,” he stressed.

Imam Yakhsyallah also thanked all the journalists for their presence. Hopefully, it can voice the suffering of the Palestinian people, in accordance with the humanitarian element.

The event will present speakers from within and outside the country, as well as invite dozens of humanitarian organizations that support the Palestinian cause.

The conference presented speakers from within and outside the country, also invited dozens of humanitarian organizations that support the Palestinian struggle, including KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur (AWG Trustees), Anies Baswedan (Governor of DKI), Retno Marsudi (Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia), H.E. Zuhair Al-Shun (Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia), Fadli Zon (Member of the Indonesian Parliament, Vice President of the World Parliamentary League for Palestine), Khadijah Peggy Melati Sukma (Daiyah, Humanitarian Activist, Writer), Ferry Farhati Baswedan (Chairman of DKI Family Welfare Empowerment Jakarta), Siti Aminah (Aqsa Working Group Activist), Samr Subaih (former Palestinian female detainee), Mrs. Razanne Yasir (Australia Palestine Advocacy Network), Dr. Haifa Abdur Rauf Redwan (Lecturer at Darul Quran wa Sunnah Gaza, Palestine), Hanady Halawani (Murabithah) and Khadija Khuwais (Murabithah).

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by the community component who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on August 21, 2008 in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)