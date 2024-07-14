ICJ to Issue Advisory Opinion on Legal Consequences Related to Israel’s Occupation of Palestine

Gaza, MINA – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Friday that it would issue an advisory opinion on legal consequences related to Israeli actions in Occupied Palestinian Territories during the next week.

“On Friday 19 July 2024, the International Court of Justice will deliver its Advisory Opinion in respect of the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” the ICJ said in a statement, Wafa reports.

“A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court, during which Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the Court, will read out the Advisory Opinion,” it added.

​​​​​​On 30 December, 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories since 1967, how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the Occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the UN from this status. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)