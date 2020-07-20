ICC Postpones Investigation on Israeli War Crimes

Tel Aviv, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) delay the opening an investigation into Israeli war crimes against occupied Palestinian territories.

Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor, said that the ICC pre-trial should assess whether it has the authority to open an investigation by determining the boundaries or the territory for investigation.

In May, Bensouda said he would investigate Israeli war crimes in Palestinian territories, such as the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, MEMO reported on Sunday.

If the investigation is opened, several Israeli officials, including the prime minister, and the Israeli commander will be criminally charged.

According to ICC investigation procedures, if Israel does not cooperate with the court, the ICC can issue a secret arrest warrant.

In June, the US administration of Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC and its officials for launching an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan and opening investigations against its allies, including Israel.

According to the Walla News, Israeli officials are confident that the ICC will continue work on the case in mid-August, after its summer vacation. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)