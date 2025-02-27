Hundreds of Palestinian Released, Their Conditions Are Very Thin

Ramallah, MINA – Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners held in prison as part of the seventh exchange under the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner deal with Hamas. The prisoners were in very thin conditions.

This happened after the Palestinian resistance group handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, 37 Palestinians were released in Ramallah, the central part of the occupied West Bank, and five in East Jerusalem.

A prisoner received by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, in a coma, was transferred to a hospital in the West Bank.

A total of 456 Palestinians were released and transferred to Gaza, according to Saleh Al-Hams, director of nursing at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis.

“The prisoners were in a very emaciated condition, some of them were unable to walk due to the severe beatings and torture they had been subjected to,” Hams said.

“Most of the prisoners were suffering from skin diseases, and one case was hospitalized overnight due to pulmonary fibrosis,” he added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

