Hundreds of Masses Join Peaceful Action to Defend Al Aqsa in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of people from various regions in Indonesia took part in the Peaceful Action to Defend Al-Aqsa which was held in front of the United States Embassy in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

The person in charge of the event, Bustamin Utje, said the number of participants who attended today’s peaceful demonstration to defend Al-Aqsa was estimated at more than 700 people from various regions.

“The number of participants is estimated at more than 700, they are from West Java. West Java is from Sukabumi, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Majalengka, Cianjur, and others. Including Jabodetabek, and also Lampung. So the total has been calculated that there are 700 participants,” said Utje to MINA.

He said this action was a form of response to support and defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, which previously on Friday and last Sunday, Israel carried out raids and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque worshipers.

“The background (of this action) is because last Friday and Sunday there was an attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which made the victims fall, both children, parents, and Palestinians,” he said.

In addition, said Utje, there have been many UN resolutions that Israel has never heeded. “We are currently protesting in front of the American Embassy, ​​it’s because they have a double standard policy,” he said.

He gave an example of the events of five days of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, they were already screaming. But for more than 70 years, the (Western) countries of America and Europe have been silent.

“Nobody reacted. So it is known that there is no injustice from these policies,” he said.

Utje hopes that the United States can suppress Israel’s policies and stop the Israeli violence.

“Our hope is that even though (the American Embassy) cannot accept us, we will still deliver the letter (statement) directly to the American Embassy or through the foreign ministry,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

