Jerusalem, MINA – A report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) published on Monday, revealed a sharp increase in the number of killings of Palestinian children by Israel in the occupied West Bank.

The report pointed out that although 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinian children in the last 15 years, the number of deaths in 2023 is expected to surpass it. Until this August alone, 34 Palestinian children have been killed.

“Israeli forces are increasingly shooting at Palestinian children living under occupation,” HRW director of children’s rights Bill Van Esveld was quoted as saying by the Middle East Monitor.

Van Esveld warned that if Israel’s allies, particularly the United States, did not pressure Israel to change its course of action, many more Palestinian children would be killed.

HRW urged Israeli forces to end the unlawful use of lethal force against Palembang residents, including children.

The organization also urges UN Secretary-General Antoni Guterres to include Israeli armed forces in his annual report on gross violations against children in armed conflict by 2023 as accountable for the violations of killing and mutilating Palestinian children.

“Palestinian children live in a reality of apartheid and structural violence, where they can be shot dead at any time without any serious prospect of accountability,” said Van Esveld.

He added that Israel’s allies must face this dire reality and put real pressure on accountability. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)