Hospitals in Gaza are on the Verge of Collapse

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Ministry of Health said 21 hospitals were not operating. Meanwhile other hospitals are running out of fuel and medicine.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza explained the current situation of hospitals in Gaza which have been paralyzed. Where Israel targeted the Al-Shifa Hospital Complex from all sides. “We are running out of water, fuel, food, electricity and telecommunications,” he said on Saturday.

Hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza are in their final “critical hours”, and are expected to completely stop operating due to lack of fuel and as a result of “direct and deliberate targeting”, the state media office said.

The number of hospitals that have not operated since the start of the Israeli attack has reached 21 hospitals. As attacks around Al-Shifa Hospital intensified, the head of Gaza’s largest medical facility, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told Al Jazeera, “Today is the day of the war on the hospital”.

The government called for an “urgent, immediate and permanent” opening of the Rafah border crossing, so that aid and medical supplies can flow to hospitals and aid centres. The government also requested much-needed fuel so that hospitals can continue to operate and provide health services to thousands of people in need.

“We hold the Israeli occupation and the international community, especially the US, fully responsible” for crimes committed against “defenseless” Palestinians in Gaza, the media agency added.

The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent told the UN Security Council that hospitals in Gaza were “deliberately targeted” to force civilians out of Gaza.

Israel says 100,000 Palestinians have moved south of Gaza in the past two days; Many Palestinians say they are still caught in the middle of ongoing fighting.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the number of Palestinians martyred since October 7 had risen to 11,078, including at least 4,506 children. In Israel, after the downward revision, the death toll now stands at more than 1,200 people. (T/RE1/P2)

