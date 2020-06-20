Great Fajr Movement Held in the West Bank and Al-Quds City

Al-Quds, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians on Friday attended Fajr prayer in congregation in a number of mosques in the West Bank and the City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as part of the Campaign of Great Fajr Movement which has just resumed.

In Al-Quds City, hundreds of Palestinian families in the early morning flocked to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to conduct worship there despite restrictions and strict Israeli checkpoints, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Two days ago, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque Ikrimah Sabri, who was banned from entering the Mosque by Israeli Authority called on Palestinian Muslim worshipers to intensify their presence on holy sites, especially during Fajr prayers, to thwart Israeli Judaization efforts.

Meanwhile, in Al-Khalil Hebron, south of the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces tightened restrictions around the Ibrahimi Mosque, which allows only a small number of worshipers to attend dawn prayers.

Great Fajr Movement was launched by Palestinian activists in early 2020 to protest the ongoing Judaization in Al-Quds City and Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as attacks by Jewish extremist settlers on mosques in the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)