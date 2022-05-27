Governor Ridwan Kamil’s Eldest Son Disappears in Aare River, Switzerland

Bern, MINA – The eldest son of the Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil Emmeril Khan Mumtadz or commonly called Eril experienced an accident on the Aare River, Bern, Switzerland Thursday (May 26) afternoon Swiss time.

Eril’s condition is currently still being sought by the SAR team and the Swiss police. Today, Friday, the search was continued by going along the Aaren River.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Bern has coordinated with the local police for the search process,” said Judha Nugraha. ​Directorate for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia in a press statement.

According to Judha, Eril was known to swim down the Aare River with his family. Then Ridwan Kamil’s son was reportedly swept away.

Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil and a delegation from the West Java Provincial Government are currently on an official trip in the context of government activities to fulfill invitations from various parties both in Italy and England.

The agenda for the visit of the Governor’s Delegation includes visiting Italy (21 – 23 May 2022) to participate in the opening of the Assisi and Rome Roundtable and fulfill the invitation of the Vatican Kingdom. The second activity is a visit to England (24 – 26 May 2022).

In England, visits were made to discuss renewable energy, exploration of sister provinces, creative industry cooperation, and meetings with various universities in the UK (joint campus program).

At the same time, the family of Governor Ridwan Kamil was in Switzerland in the context of a university survey for Eril who was planning to continue his education to the Masters level in Switzerland.

The Governor of West Java received news about Eril’s disappearance from his family on Thursday at 11.00 Swiss time. After receiving the news, the Governor finished his activities in England and immediately headed to Switzerland.

The Governor arrived in Bern, Switzerland, and was welcomed by the Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland, Prof. Muliaman Hadad, Friday at 01.00 Swiss time and is currently gathering with his family.

Since receiving reports of Eril’s missing contact, the Indonesian Embassy in Bern has coordinated closely with the Swiss Police, the Swiss emergency line, and the nearest hospitals in the city of Bern. (T/RE1)

