Germany Continues its Humanitarian Support for Palestinian Territories

Ramallah, MINA – Germany has decided to support the Country-based Pooled Funds of the UN (CBPF) for the Palestinian territories with €14.5 million.

It is in the context of continued humanitarian needs in the region, recently surging due to the escalation in the Gaza Strip funding will be implemented through local partners, to increase medical supplies,Wafa reported.

Additional areas for funding are the alleviation of Covid-19 ramifications as well as food supply, said a press release issued by the Representative Office of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ramallah.

“Germany thereby underlines its commitment to continuously support the CBPF for the Palestinian territories as the largest donor,” it said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

