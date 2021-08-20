Gaza’s Factions to Commemorate 52 Years of Al-Aqsa Burning

Gaza, MINA – National action factions and Islamic movements in Gaza announced a series of activities on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which will be held on Saturday.

The member of the Central Committee of the Democratic Front, Mahmoud Khalaf, said this during a press conference at the Unknown Soldier Square in Gaza, as quoted from Quds Press on Friday.

“We announce that a series of activities will be held starting with a central festival on the 52nd anniversary of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Malakah camp, east of Gaza City,” he said.

Khalaf asked the masses of the Palestinian people and all mass media to participate and cover the central festival on a large scale.

“This warning is to remind that we will not allow the enemy to violate our chastity, kill our children and blockade our people,” he added.

He also warned that the continuation of the Israeli occupation blockade of the Gaza Strip would increase tensions.

The statement stressed that the fight against the blockade will continue and the struggle will not yield to the will of the occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)