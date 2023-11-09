Gaza Children Suffering from Dehydration and Severely Underweight

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian mothers sheltering in schools and hospitals in central Gaza have reported children being dehydrated and severely underweight, Al Jazeera reports.

The mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Yamen Mohammed Hajjaj, said she was displaced from the Shujaiya neighbourhood to al-Nuseirat camp and suffered from dehydration and diarrhoea after staying in a UNRWA school.

Another woman said her child had contracted gastroenteritis and lost half her weight as a result of a lack of nutrition.

Footage has shown that one of the medical centres in the Nuseirat camp is overcrowded as families come with their sick children looking for help.

The World Health Organization has said that more than 33,551 cases of diarrhoea had been reported since mid-October, the majority of which were among children aged under five.

As part of Israel’s war on Gaza, it laid a “total siege” on the already besieged enclave, stopping food, water and medical supplies from entering the Strip. While aid trucks have been allowed in, the amount of help coming in is not enough to assist all those in need amid the intensifying Israeli attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)