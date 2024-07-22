Select Language

Latest
-206 min. agoFrench MP Says Israeli Delegation Not Welcome in Olympic Games
-197 min. agoIsraeli Knesset Passes First Reading to Designate UNRWA as ‘Terrorist Organization’
-182 min. agoSupporting ICJ Decision, Indonesia Urges Israel to End Occupation in Palestine
-62 min. agoIsraeli Warplanes Launch Intensive Bombardment on Khan Younis after Evacuation Orders
4 hours agoIsraeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Performing Talmudic Rituals
Europe

French MP Says Israeli Delegation Not Welcome in Olympic Games

Palestinians attend the national products exhibition calling people to boycott Israeli goods in Gaza city on 3 December 2018 [Ashraf Amra/Middle East Monitor]

Paris, MINA – A left-wing member of the French parliament has stirred controversy after saying the Israeli delegation was not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Thomas, Portes, from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, told a rally in support of Palestine in the city on Saturday “I’m here to say that no, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Paris Olympic Games.”

He later told the daily Le Parisien: “French diplomacy must put pressure on the International Olympic Committee so that the Israeli flag and anthem are not admitted in the Olympic Games, just as this was done for Russia.”

Portes added: “We must put an end to this double standard”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news