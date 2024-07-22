French MP Says Israeli Delegation Not Welcome in Olympic Games

Paris, MINA – A left-wing member of the French parliament has stirred controversy after saying the Israeli delegation was not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Thomas, Portes, from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, told a rally in support of Palestine in the city on Saturday “I’m here to say that no, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Paris Olympic Games.”

He later told the daily Le Parisien: “French diplomacy must put pressure on the International Olympic Committee so that the Israeli flag and anthem are not admitted in the Olympic Games, just as this was done for Russia.”

Portes added: “We must put an end to this double standard”. (T/RE1/P2)

