France Condemns Israel’s Plan to Build New Colonial Units in West Bank

Paris, MINA – France condemned Israel’s plan to build 800 new colonial settler units in the West Bank, as quoted from WAFA on Wednesday.

“France condemns the announcement by the Israeli authorities relating to the construction of more than 800 homes in West Bank settlements,” the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“France calls on the Israeli authorities not to implement these decisions. It calls on the parties to avoid any unilateral measures that could undermine the two-state solution based on international law and the agreed parameters,” the statement added.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967, territories that the Palestinian people want for their future state. Over 700,000 Israeli settlers live in colonial settlements scattered across the West Bank in violation of international law.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)