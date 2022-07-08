Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot by Unknown Person

Tokyo, MINA – The Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot by unknown persons while delivering a speech on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Local media Kyodo News reported Abe was unconscious and unresponsive.

According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, Abe was delivering a speech at a political event on a street in the western city of Nara when he was “shot in the back by an unknown person.”

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that Abe fainted as soon as gunshots were heard.

The report added that Abe looked “bloody.”

NHK also said that the police arrested a suspect and are currently under investigation. (T/RE1)

