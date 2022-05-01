Former Defense Minister: Israel Faces Division Threat

Tel Aviv, MINA – The former Israeli Defense Minister Mooshe Ya’alon said that his country currently does not face any external threats, but the internal threats.

Ya’alon, who served thirty-seven years in the Israel Defense Forces, rose to the position of chief of the general staff.

“I don’t think that there is an external existential threat to Israel. We have to understand that the existential threat today is not external, but internal,” Ya’alon said on Twitter as quoted by MEMO on Sunday.

He added that existential threats are represented in incitement, division, a culture of fraud and corruption.

The former official also stressed: “This matter is left to us. It is our responsibility.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)