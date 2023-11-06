Select Language

Latest
-198 min. agoIndonesian Hospital Has No Tunnel, MER-C Engineer: I Supervise Development from Very Beginning
-41 min. agoCall from Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Stop Israeli Attacks
1 hours agoMER-C Denies Allegation, Indonesian Hospital Has No Tunnels for Fighters
1 hours agoPalestine Solidarity Month Holds Social Service Events
1 hours agoResistance Continues, Palestinian Fighters Destroy Tanks and Kill Israeli Soldiers
Slideshow

Saudi Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister’s Statement on the Use of Nuclear Weapons in Gaza

Israeli Minister of Cultural Heritage Amichai Eliyahu (photo: special)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the “extreme statement” made by a cabinet minister in the Israeli occupation government regarding the use of nuclear bombs in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Saudi Arabia also regrets the Israeli occupation’s decision to simply suspend the minister’s membership, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Failure to immediately dismiss the minister from the government and simply suspend his membership reflects the disregard for all humanitarian, ethical, religious and legal standards by the Israeli government,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

Previously, quoted from The Times of Israel, Minister of Cultural Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said that one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza was to drop a nuclear bomb on the strip.

Also Read:  Saudi Denies Prince Mohammed's Secret Meeting with Netanyahu

In a radio interview, Eliyahu also voiced his objection to allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Following the statement, Eliyahu was banned from Occupation Government meetings indefinitely, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s office said, adding that his statement was not based on reality. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news