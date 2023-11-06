Saudi Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister’s Statement on the Use of Nuclear Weapons in Gaza

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the “extreme statement” made by a cabinet minister in the Israeli occupation government regarding the use of nuclear bombs in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Saudi Arabia also regrets the Israeli occupation’s decision to simply suspend the minister’s membership, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Failure to immediately dismiss the minister from the government and simply suspend his membership reflects the disregard for all humanitarian, ethical, religious and legal standards by the Israeli government,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

Previously, quoted from The Times of Israel, Minister of Cultural Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said that one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza was to drop a nuclear bomb on the strip.

In a radio interview, Eliyahu also voiced his objection to allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Following the statement, Eliyahu was banned from Occupation Government meetings indefinitely, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s office said, adding that his statement was not based on reality. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)