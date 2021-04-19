Riyadh, MINA – A spokeman The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia Eng. Hisham Saeed announced foreign umrah pilgrims must have vaccination certificate from respective countries.

He revealed the Ministry mechanism for pilgrims who come from outside the Kingdom during the holy month of Ramadan, their health status must be in the Tawakkalna application of the Saudi Arabi Ministry of Health. This was quoted from the Saudi Gazette on Monday, April 19.

According the mechanism, foreign pilgrims who have a vaccination certificate will proceed to one of the Inaya (treatment) centers in Makkah to verify the originally of the certificate.

After this process, the central officer wiil giving the date and time for performing the Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque

In the Ramadan, the number of Umrah permits has increase to 50.000 pilgrims every day. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)