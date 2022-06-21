For the 12th Consecutive Day, Israeli Forces Continue to Seal Entrance of Ramallah-District Village

Ramallah, MINA – For the 12th consecutive day, Israeli forces continue to seal the main entrance of Aboud village, northeast of Ramallah city, according to local sources.

They said that the metal gate the army had set up at the entrance, where also a military watchtower stands, has been shut since June 9, WAFA reports.

As a result, residents of the half-Christian, half-Muslim village where many churches and monasteries, including the Orthodox Church dating back to the Byzantine era, are located, find themselves compelled to take long alternative routes, some rough, to reach their homes or workplaces outside the village mainly in nearby Ramallah city.

Israel severely restricts Palestinian freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads and various other physical obstructions.

Closures besides to other measures, taken under the guise of security, are intended to entrench Israel’s 55-year-old military occupation of the West Bank and its settler-colonial project which it enforces with routine and frequently deadly violence against Palestinians.(T/R3/RE1)

