Five Palestinian Youths Injure in Demonstration Condemning Illegal Jewish Settlements

Nablus, MINA – At least five Palestinian youths were injured on Friday, after Israeli soldiers intercepted peaceful demonstration condemning illegal Jewish settlements, in the northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crew in the city of Al-Sawiya, Nablus, handled a wounded person and had been transferred to a local hospital, thus quoted from Quds Press.

While four other victims fell limp after inhaling tear gas, and they were treated in the field.

This is the second week in a row, Al-Swayah marches condemning the building of illegal Jewish settlements, in response to the Israeli authorities’ decision to confiscate dozens of dunums to expand settlements near the city.

According to estimates, there are about 650,000 Israeli and Palestinian residents in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem settlements, which reside in 164 settlements, and 116 outposts. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)