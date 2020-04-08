First Time, BBC Radio Broadcasts Friday Prayers

London, MINA – Muslims in Britain can now listen to Friday prayers broadcast on BBC radio for the first time.

Different imams lead broadcasts of 5:50 am every week on 14 local BBC radio stations, read verses of the Quran or hadiths of Prophet Muhammad, before delivering sermons and leading listeners in prayer.

BBC viewers from Muslim community are widely found in parts of England such as Leeds, Sheffield, Lancashire, Manchester, West Midlands, Leicester, Stoke, Derby, Nottingham, Coventry and Warwickshire, Three Counties, Merseyside, Berkshire and London.

“Local radio is all about connecting communities, and we hope this weekly reflection will help Muslims feel the sense of community when they are isolated,” Chris Burns, BBC Radio Local Head, as quoted from Arab News on Wednesday, April 8.

Places of worship throughout Britain have been closed since March 23 in one of the steps introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus. The BBC broadcasts Christian services on Sunday at 39 local and national stations.

Friday prayer broadcasts which began last Friday, will continue as long as Muslims cannot attend their local mosque.

The BBC says there are also plans for regular broadcasts for other religious minorities, such as the Hindu and Jewish communities.

In a TV broadcast to the British on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth praised people of “all religions” for their combined efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)