Fire in Bromo National Park Completely Extinguished

Malang, MINA – The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Malang Regency, East Java said, all fires in Bromo National Park area had been extinguished.

The Head of Emergency and logistic Malang Regency Division, Sadono Irawan said, the burnout on Mount Bromo area had been carried out hundreds of times since the area caught fire six days ago.

“Tonight, the existing fire have been successfully extinguished, including in Pasuruan,” said Sadono.

The fire in Bromo area itself started from Wednesday, September 6, 2023 due to a pre-wedding activity using flare on Teletubbies Hill. The fire then spread and burned other areas. (T/RE1/P2)

