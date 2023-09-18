Bromo National Park Reopens After Fire

Malang, MINA – Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park Center (BB TNBTS) has reopened tourist access in the Mount Bromo area, East Java, after the forest and land fires that occurred last week due to flares from visitors.

The Head of the Administrative Section of the TNBTS Center Septi Eka Wardhani in Malang City on Monday, said that the opening was carried out after the blackout was successfully carried out and the condition of the area was confirmed to be safe.

Tourist visits will open from Tuesday, September 19 2023, at 00.01 WIB.

The opening of tourist access to Mount Bromo was carried out at four entrances, starting from Coban Trisula, Malang Regency, Wonokitri, Pasuruan Regency, Cemoro Lawang, Probolinggo Regency and Senduro, Lumajang Regency.

According to her, for tourists who will visit Bromo, tickets to enter the national park area and its surroundings can only be made via the link http://bookingbromo.bromotenggersemeru.org and there are no direct purchases at the entrance.

“There will be no offline purchases of Bromo tickets at all entrances, unless the online booking system is having problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, climbing Mount Semeru is still closed because the level of volcanic activity is still at level III or alert, (T/RE1/P2)

