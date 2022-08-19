Select Language

Latest
-364 min. agoMore Than 55,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
-352 min. agoEuropean Diplomats Pledge to Continue to Support Palestinian NGOs Targeted by Israel
14 hours agoFamilies of Political Palestinian Detainees to Participate in Stand West Bank Next Saturday
1 days agoBangladesh Tells UN: Rohingya Refugees Must Return to Myanmar
1 days agoTurkiye Remain Supports Palestine, Despite Renewal Relations with Israel
Slideshow

European Diplomats Pledge to Continue to Support Palestinian NGOs Targeted by Israel

Photo: WAFA

Jerusalem, MINA – European diplomats today met with Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations (CSOs) whose offices in Area A inside Ramallah Israeli forces closed, sealed and confiscated property this morning and rejected Israeli allegations of misuse of EU funds, WAFA reported.

The EU Member States and likeminded said that “past allegations of misuse of EU funds in relation to certain Palestinian CSOs have not been substantiated” after months of investigations into the Israeli allegations.

“The EU will continue to stand by international law and support CSOs that have a role to play in promoting international law, human rights, and democratic values,” they said in a statement.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news