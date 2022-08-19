European Diplomats Pledge to Continue to Support Palestinian NGOs Targeted by Israel

Jerusalem, MINA – European diplomats today met with Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations (CSOs) whose offices in Area A inside Ramallah Israeli forces closed, sealed and confiscated property this morning and rejected Israeli allegations of misuse of EU funds, WAFA reported.

The EU Member States and likeminded said that “past allegations of misuse of EU funds in relation to certain Palestinian CSOs have not been substantiated” after months of investigations into the Israeli allegations.

“The EU will continue to stand by international law and support CSOs that have a role to play in promoting international law, human rights, and democratic values,” they said in a statement.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)