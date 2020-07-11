Erdogan: The Rise of Hagia Sophia, The First Step to Liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the restoration of Hagia Sophia’s status as a mosque.

Erdogan said, “the revival of the Hagia Sophia” is a sign of step in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine.

“The revival of Hagia Sophia is the will of Muslims from all over the world to get out of a period of emptiness,” Erdogan said as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday.

Despite its mosque status, Erdogan said, Hagia Sophia would still be open to the general public both Muslim and non-Muslim.

The Turkish government plans to open the Hagia Sophia to the public at the upcoming Friday Prayer (July 24).

Turkish court on Friday (July 10) overturned the 1934 Cabinet decree, which turned the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a museum, and this decision paved the way for the re-functioning of the site as a mosque after 85 years.

Erdogan said, Turkey respects all views on the new status of Hagia Sophia, but he hopes that all can respect the decision taken by the high court and respect the sovereignty of the Turkish Government for making decisions. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)