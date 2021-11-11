Enforce Islamic Law in Afghanistan, Taliban Form Military Tribunal

Kabul, MINA – The interim Taliban government announced on Wednesday the establishment of a military tribunal to enforce Islamic law in Afghanistan.

“The court has been set up by order of supreme leader Hebatullah Akhundzada to enforce the sharia system, divine decrees, and social reforms,” Enamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman for the Taliban said in a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Obaidullah Nezami was appointed chairman of the court, with Seyed Aghaz and Zahed Akhundzadeh as deputies,” the statement added.

According to Samangani, military tribunal will have the authority to interpret sharia decisions, issue decisions relevant to Islamic civil law and jurisprudence in high-profile cases, register complaints, lawsuits and petitions against Taliban officials as well as members of police, army, intelligence units.

Meanwhile, the Higher Intelligence Directorate, the Taliban’s Intelligence Department, said crime rates had fallen and dozens of thieves had been arrested since they took power in August.

Earlier, Hassan Akhund, the acting Prime Minister, directed officials to investigate the case of the arrest and torture of Allah Gul Mujahid, a former member of the Wolesi Jirga (lower house).

This became known after a viral video of Mujahid being beaten and insulted by the Taliban forces was posted on social media. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)