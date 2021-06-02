Egypt to Build Resident Neighborhoods in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Egyptian Official, Abbas Kamel and Head of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar did groundbreaking for building a resident neighborhood in the Gaza Strip on Monday, May 31.

The reconstruction of the region would be supervised and funded by Egypt.

The groundbreaking coincided with Kamel visit to Gaza to discuss the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the reconstruction of the city after the Israeli aggression, Anadolu Agency reported.

Kamel, who was accompanied by Sinwar and a number of other Hamas leaders, made an inspection visit to the construction location of a resident neighborhood, which is located in Al Zahra Municipality.

Kamel did not make statement during his visit.

Meanwhile, in a pers realese, Sinwar said many resident neighborhood would build in several Gaza in the future to expand the younger generation who are lose of the right to life and are starting to lose hope of life due to the Israeli blockade.

On Monday, Kamel arrived in Gaza Stripnl and talked with the Hamas leaders.

He also met with leaders of other Palestinian factions.

Last week, Kamel met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to talk a ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas and Israel and the recon s truction of Palestine region.

The ceasefire which Egyptian mediation that take effect on May 21 ended an 11 day Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacked in Gaza and West Bank and killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction.

The health centers and media offices as well as schools were targeted. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)