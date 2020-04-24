Egypt Allows Shopping Centers to Open During Ramadan

Cairo, MINA – The Egyptian government will ease measures against pandemic during the month of Ramadan. Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said on Thursday, allowing shopping centers to reopen despite an increase in the cases of coronavirus or COVID-19.

“We expect an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, which will exceed two hundred cases per day, but life must go on,” Madbouli said via video conference, as quoted from Arab News on Friday, April 24.

He stressed that adherence to preventive measures, such as wearing masks is still needed.

Madbouli said the Egyptian government was eager to keep the “economic wheels going” in all sectors and find ways to “coexist with the virus”, until the vaccine founded.

Malls and shops can be reopened until 5 pm every day, while restaurants are only allowed to take home orders and deliveries for Ramadan.

Madbouli also sets a curfew from 9 pm until dawn.

However, group activities and congregational prayers remain banned in Egypt during this Ramadan.

Madboul said the Egyptian government would review the steps in two weeks to decide whether it would continue or not.

As of Thursday, the Egyptian Government had confirmed a total of 3,659 coronavirus infections and 276 deaths caused by the virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)