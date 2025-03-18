SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

sajadi Editor : Widi - 53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

3 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza Strip – Airstrikes once again targeted the northern Gaza region in the early hours of Tuesday, just before the pre-dawn meal (sahur).

At least 13 civilians were injured, ranging from mild to critical injuries. The victims were immediately evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital for medical treatment.

The attack occurred at around 2:00 AM local time, while residents were preparing for sahur, during a period when a ceasefire was still expected to hold.

This strike underscores that tensions in Gaza remain unresolved, with Palestinian civilians once again bearing the brunt of ongoing violence.

Also Read: At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Previously, the Indonesian Hospital treated victims from an Israeli attack in Beit Lahia on Saturday (March 15), which resulted in nine martyrs and six others wounded.

The office of Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Katz had ordered the military to take decisive action against Hamas in Gaza, announcing the resumption of war.

In addition to Beit Lahia, Israeli airstrikes have also caused casualties in Beit Hanoun, as well as in Al Mawasi and Khan Yunis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Shifa Hospital Struggles to Cope with Increasing Casualties Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Tagairstrike casualties ceasefire Gaza Gaza Tensions Hamas Indonesian Hospital Israel Israeli aggression Israeli airstrikes Netanyahu Palestine war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • 53 minutes ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Shifa Hospital Struggles to Cope with Increasing Casualties Amid Israeli Airstrikes

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Closes Rafah Crossing as Large-scale Attacks on Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
America

Israel Consults with Trump Before Gaza Recent Strike: White House

  • 6 hours ago
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Updates: Over 322 Palestinians Martyred as Israel Resumes Attacks in Gaza 

  • 8 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Restriction, Hundreds of Palestinians Forced to Break Their Fast at Checkpoint Nablus

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 22:56 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque in West Bank During Ramadan

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 14:53 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
International

Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

  • Sunday, 16 March 2025 - 17:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Indonesia

3,000 Workers Laid Off in Tangerang Regency Amid Economic Slowdown

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

About 90,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 21:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us