Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

Gaza Strip – Airstrikes once again targeted the northern Gaza region in the early hours of Tuesday, just before the pre-dawn meal (sahur).

At least 13 civilians were injured, ranging from mild to critical injuries. The victims were immediately evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital for medical treatment.

The attack occurred at around 2:00 AM local time, while residents were preparing for sahur, during a period when a ceasefire was still expected to hold.

This strike underscores that tensions in Gaza remain unresolved, with Palestinian civilians once again bearing the brunt of ongoing violence.

Previously, the Indonesian Hospital treated victims from an Israeli attack in Beit Lahia on Saturday (March 15), which resulted in nine martyrs and six others wounded.

The office of Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Katz had ordered the military to take decisive action against Hamas in Gaza, announcing the resumption of war.

In addition to Beit Lahia, Israeli airstrikes have also caused casualties in Beit Hanoun, as well as in Al Mawasi and Khan Yunis. []

