Despite Rainy and Cold, 25,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Despite rainy and cold weather, around 25 thousand Muslims performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

They prayed amid strict procedures by the occupation authorities at the gate and its surroundings.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Endowment Department said that since Friday morning thousands of Muslims have flocked to the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Hayat al-Jadidah reported it.

Dozens of volunteers and guards spread to the doors of the mosque and in the square to remind the wearing of protective masks and to bring special prayer mats for each congregation.

The Waqf Department added that since the start of the Corona pandemic and its spread in the country, the department has continued to follow precautionary guidelines to protect worshipers on Fridays and weekdays from following preventive measures.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa, Shaykh Yusuf Abu Sunainah in his sermon emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque where bowing and prostration belongs to Muslims.

“We are obliged to continue to prosper and protect it in the midst of injustice, attacks on its sanctity and occupation efforts to control it,” he said.

According to him, even though the situation has become unbearable, and there have been many martyrs, help is at hand and it is only achieved with sincerity. (T/RE1)

